AAP comes under Home Ministry scanner, details of foreign funding sought

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday sought details of all the foreign donations received by the Aam Aadmi Party. The Home Ministry officials said that the party might have violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. They however maintained that the notice sent to the AAP was a routine exercise involving other political parties, too.

Reacting to the move, the AAP said it was a clear case of “political witch hunt”, which was very “dangerous” for democracy.

“It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre’s disposal have been unleashed against Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi and its ministers. Which is very dangerous for democracy,” it said in a statement.

The AAP said it is ready to face probe, if any, and fully cooperate with all the agencies concerned. “It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given us a clean chit before the high court on this issue and now they are sending us fresh notices,” it said.

This comes a day after the party accused the central government of using the CBI to target its leaders. On Thursday, the investigation agency raided former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem and charged him with corruption. Seem is known to be close to Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He is under the scanner for allegedly flouting rules while handing out a Rs 10.50 crore contract to three companies.

Seem, an IRS officer, was appointed as health secretary by Jain. His appointment was however terminated by the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung as only IAS officers could hold that post. CBI officials raided Seem’s office and residence in connection with the case.

The CBI, in a statement, said: “It was alleged that irregularities were committed in the engagement of said three security agencies, which were deployed in the hospitals of Delhi government for six months on nomination basis. It was also alleged that the engagement of these security agencies was in violation of GFR, CVC Guidelines, Transaction of Business Rules & tendering procedure, and conducted in a non-transparent manner.”

According to the FIR, “Undue benefits were allegedly given to these three security agencies, including payments in excess of norms, thereby causing an alleged loss of Rs 10.50 crore (approx) to the public exchequer.”

Reacting to the raids, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This is not new. They (Centre) have used different agencies which are not under our control to try and make us afraid and run away. But we will continue our good work. The mohalla clinic is a good project that helps the poor. But they’re trying to paralyse policy by trying to intimidate us or by making officers afraid. It won’t work.”

