‘Central govt destroying federal structure’: Four non-BJP CMs back Arvind Kejriwal on standoff with L-G

In an unprecedented move, four non-BJP Chief Ministers on Saturday threw weight behind their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has been staging a sit-in at Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visited Kejriwal’s residence to meet his family and held a press conference thereafter to extend their support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.
While addressing reporters in the national capital, Banerjee termed the impasse as a “constitutional crisis” and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the case. The four CM’s had sought an appointment with the L-G but later learnt that Baijal was not in his office. “We were told that the LG is not at home. Our demand is very simple: Sort out the issue, let the elected government work,” Naidu told reporters.
Banerjee was earlier denied permission to meet her Delhi counterpart by the L-G. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal immediately trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission. He tweeted, “This is getting more and more bizarre…” He added, “I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”
Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain's sugar levels dipped further today. Jain tweeted a copy of his health summary, which said the ketone level in urine had increased by a "large amount". "My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi," he said.
Raghav Chadha also took to the micro-blogging site to express his gratitude to the CMs. He said, "Sincerely thank West Bengal CM, Andhra Pradesh CM, Karnataka CM and Kerala CM for their support. They spent time with CM's family, checked on the health of ministers and then held an extraordinarily powerful press conference."
Arvind Kejriwal thanked the four CMs for their support in his fight. "The people of Delhi will ever be grateful to you sirs @ncbn @vijayanpinarayi @hd_kumaraswamy and @MamataOfficial didi. We all will work together to save democracy. Thank u so much," he tweeted.
The four CMs address the media in the national capital on Sunday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)
"The central government must take immediate steps to resolve the matter," Kumaraswamy told reporters.
She added, "We will speak to the PM tomorrow during tea. If the L-G isn't listening, you're the PM. If you can't solve Delhi's problems, what about the country? What's the message you're sending to the country? We have waited for six days, I had messaged Arvind Kejriwal three days ago as well."
"I wanted to meet the Delhi CM but I was told, verbally and not even in writing, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us (CMs) wrote to the L-G for an appointment but we were told that he (L-G) is not even there. We waited so long but we were not allowed," she said.
"There are two crore people in Delhi. The work has been disrupted since the last four months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this," the West Bengal CM said.
Mamata added, "The central government is destroying our federal structure. That's the main threat to our country and not just to the Delhi government. I went to meet Vajpayee, we worked together. We came here, and we couldn't have not come to show support. There are somethings bigger than politics."
Mamata Banerjee told reporters, "We have gathered here to express our solidarity with CM Arvind Kejriwal. In a democracy, politics is bound to happen. If the LG refuses to meet us, whom do we go to? This (tussle between LG and Delhi govt) should be sorted indoors. It is a constitutional crisis and the people of Delhi are at the receiving end of it. What is the future of an elected government?"
While addressing the media in the national capital, Chandrababu Naidu said, "We were told that the LG is not at home. Our demand is very simple: sort out the issue, let the elected government work. This is against cooperative federalism."
On Twitter, Raghav Chadha shared a photo of the letter by the West Bengal government, seeking permission from the L-G to meet the Delhi CM.
AAP today said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening. The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days in their fight against the "dictatorship" of Modi government, the AAP leaders said. "Modi government is shamelessly misusing its powers and institutions to stop Delhi government from working for the people," AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said.
Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel also extended his support to the AAP chief. He tweeted, "The party (AAP) does not matter to me but I am with Arvind Kejriwal in his fight. Everyone must unite in order to save the democracy."
Stepping up the attack against PM Modi, Raghav Chadha said, “Stopping democratically elected CM of West Bengal from meeting her counterpart, democratically elected CM of Delhi is extremely petty. Shows the insecurity of PM Modi.”
The convoy of cars in which the four CMs are travelling to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. (Express photo)
Kejriwal earlier trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission. “I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance,” the Delhi CM said.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
While speaking to the media, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "All the four CMs have left for Arvind Kejriwal's residence. They will meet his family and then head to L-G's office. Today, Arvind Kejriwal is getting the support of four CMs and this is a huge lesson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. We will update you shortly."
All four CMs have sought an appointment with the L-G at 9 pm.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is all set to meet and extend their support to their Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, in his ongoing tussle with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Stay tuned for all latest updates on the story.