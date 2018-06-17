‘Central govt destroying federal structure’: Four non-BJP CMs back Arvind Kejriwal on standoff with L-G

All the four CMs at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty) All the four CMs at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

In an unprecedented move, four non-BJP Chief Ministers on Saturday threw weight behind their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has been staging a sit-in at Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visited Kejriwal’s residence to meet his family and held a press conference thereafter to extend their support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

While addressing reporters in the national capital, Banerjee termed the impasse as a “constitutional crisis” and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the case. The four CM’s had sought an appointment with the L-G but later learnt that Baijal was not in his office. “We were told that the LG is not at home. Our demand is very simple: Sort out the issue, let the elected government work,” Naidu told reporters.

Banerjee was earlier denied permission to meet her Delhi counterpart by the L-G. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal immediately trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission. He tweeted, “This is getting more and more bizarre…” He added, “I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”

Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday.