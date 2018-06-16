AAP dharna: Mamata Banerjee denied permission to meet Kejriwal at L-G’s office

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday was denied permission to meet her Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, who has been staging a sit-in at Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal’s office since Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Banerjee, who sought to meet the AAP chief in the national capital today evening, was denied permission by the L-G.

“Permission denied by L-G. Extremely sad state of affairs,” Chadha tweeted.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal immediately trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission. He tweeted, “This is getting more and more bizarre…”

“I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance,” the Delhi CM added.

I don’t think Hon’ble LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance. https://t.co/hKEe99s8Fp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2018

Stepping up the attack on the PM, Chadha said, “Stopping democratically elected CM of West Bengal from meeting her counterpart, democratically elected CM of Delhi is extremely petty. Shows the insecurity of PM Modi.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the chorus against Modi. He tweeted, “How can PMO stop Hon Chief Ministers of other states to meet CM Delhi. Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi?”

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and Development Minister Gopal Rai have stayed put at the L-G’s office, demanding an end to the strike by IAS officers and statehood for the state.

Earlier this week, Banerjee had extended her support to the AAP government’s dharna and appealed to the L-G and PM to “resolve the problem immediately. “Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in L-G’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected CM must get due respect. May I appeal to the Govt of India and @LtGovDelhi to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer,” she had tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd