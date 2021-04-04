Punjab: AAP condemns eviction of ex-servicemen NGO from Sainik Sadan

THE STATE president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Sunday criticised the Punjab government for removal of an NGO of ex-servicemen helping martyred soldiers’ families from the office premises of Sainik Sadan Complex in Mohali.

Reacting to The Indian Express April 3 report in this regard, Mann targeted Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, saying, “Had he been a true soldier, he would have felt the sorrow and pain of families of the soldiers who were martyred at the border, but he does not have the slightest feeling of their suffering.”

Mann further said that “every day, in some district of Punjab, a dead body of a martyr comes to the village wrapped in tricolour”. “It is a matter of shame that the government has not yet given land to the martyred families of the wars of 1965 and 1971, even after announcing it years ago,” he added. He said families of brave soldiers who were martyred for the country had been making rounds of the Sainik Welfare Department for years, but Captain Amarinder Singh was “trying to garner accolades by giving advertisements in newspapers”.

The AAP leader said the only fault of the NGO was that they wrote a letter to the CM to explain their problems, but instead of acting on the letter, he instructed the director of the Sainik Welfare department to ban the NGO from entering the office premises. Mann said it was a matter of grief that now the NGO has to set up its help desk in the park. Questioning the eviction of the NGO from the premises of Sainik Sadan, Mann asked “at whose behest did the director of Sainik Welfare Department oust the NGO from the office premises”.

He demanded that the government take immediate action on the letter written by the NGO and provide help to the military families. Mann assured the NGO of all possible help on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party.