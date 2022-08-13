AAP chief using freebies for political goals: BJP

The BJP Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using freebies to fulfil the political ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra drew a distinction between the welfare measures of the Centre and the “politics of freebies”, saying the Narendra Modi’s government’s policies are designed to help the people stand on their feet.

“Freebies are not meant for the poor. These are aimed at grabbing power. Freebies have no long-term benefits. It has only one short-term benefit and that is to get power in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. It is a bait to trap people to fulfil the ambitions of Kejriwal and the AAP,” Patra told reporters.

Commenting on the RJD-JD(U), Patra said it will not be an exaggeration to say that “jungle raj has returned to Bihar”. He cited a string of alleged cases of rapes, murders and lootings to make his point.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “Jungle raj is in the Centre where ministers are scared to so much as squeak. There is a complete dictatorship. And for a debate, why don’t we pick up NCRB data?”