AAP chief using freebies for political goals: BJP

August 13, 2022 1:48:47 am
The BJP Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using freebies to fulfil the political ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra drew a distinction between the welfare measures of the Centre and the “politics of freebies”, saying the Narendra Modi’s government’s policies are designed to help the people stand on their feet.
“Freebies are not meant for the poor. These are aimed at grabbing power. Freebies have no long-term benefits. It has only one short-term benefit and that is to get power in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. It is a bait to trap people to fulfil the ambitions of Kejriwal and the AAP,” Patra told reporters.
Commenting on the RJD-JD(U), Patra said it will not be an exaggeration to say that “jungle raj has returned to Bihar”. He cited a string of alleged cases of rapes, murders and lootings to make his point.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “Jungle raj is in the Centre where ministers are scared to so much as squeak. There is a complete dictatorship. And for a debate, why don’t we pick up NCRB data?”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh