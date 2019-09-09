AAP challenges BJP to give 200 units of free electricity in states ruled by it

The BJP and the Congress did nothing to check rising electricity rates in the city during their tenure in government, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged on Monday, challenging the saffron party to give 200 units of free power in the states it rules.

Advertising

In Uttar Pradesh, there has been an increase of 13 per cent in electricity charges, while in Delhi, not only are people getting subsidised electricity but also free water, Rai said at an AAP Jan Samvad Yatra in Hari Nagar assembly constituency.

Launched under the leadership of Rai ahead of the Delhi polls, due early next year, the campaign aims at holding interactions between the AAP and the people till October 3 at various areas of the city.

Before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress was in government for 15 consecutive years and the BJP for five years before that, but neither of them showed “any seriousness about the rising electricity charges”, Rai, who focused Monday’s discussion on electricity, said.

Advertising

Challenging the BJP to give 200 units of free electricity in any state ruled by it, he said it is a misconception that if the same party is in power at the Centre, state and civic bodies then it easy to carry out development work.

“Look at the condition in Uttar Pradesh where there has been an increase of 13 per cent in the electricity charges. Compare it with Delhi where there is not only subsidised electricity but also free water supply,” Rai said.

During the programme, appointment letters were handed over to 30 Mandal Prabhari in Harinagar constituency.

Rai, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, will cover two assembly constituencies every day as part of the campaign.