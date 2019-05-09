AAP candidate Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir

Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Thursday broke down while reading a pamphlet containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her and claimed that it has been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir.

Advertising

Rubbishing the allegation, the cricketer-turned-politician said he would withdraw his candidature immediately if it is proven that this was done by him. “I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?,” Gambhir said in a tweet, tagging Atishi and Kejriwal.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

Slamming the BJP leader, Delhi CM Kejriwal said he had “never imagined Gambhir to stoop so low.”

“Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, said she had welcomed Gambhir when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level.

Sisodia also lashed at Gambhir and said the language used in the pamphlet was so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it.

“We would clapped for Gambhir when he used to bash opponents with fours and sixes while playing for India but we never in our worst dream, had thought that this man would stoop this low to win an election,” Sisodia said.