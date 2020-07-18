AAP calls for CAG audit of MSRTC

The party has also demanded that the MSTRC roll back its decision to lay off the apprentices. (Representational) The party has also demanded that the MSTRC roll back its decision to lay off the apprentices. (Representational)

The Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded an audit of the Maharashtra State Transportation Corporation (MSRTC) by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to find out the reasons for losses incurred by the transport body. In press release issued by the party on Saturday, the party also opposed the decision of the transport body to lay off 4,000 apprentice staff for want of work.

MSRTC, the road transport lifeline of the state, has been reporting huge losses as inter- district transport remains closed due to the pandemic.

Over the last five year, MSRTC has incurred a total loss of over Rs 5,192 crore, stated the the release. Decisions like costly procurement of uniforms have affected the coffers of the corporation, alleged AAP.

The party has also demanded that the MSTRC roll back its decision to lay off the apprentices. Instead, the transport body should be audited by the CAG to pinpoint and fix responsibilities for the losses it has suffered, stated the AAP.

