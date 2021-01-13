AAP burns copies of black laws across Punjab on Lohri

The AAP has dedicated this year’s Lohri to farmers who died during agitation. (Twitter: AAPPunjab)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) burnt copies of the Centre’s agricultural laws while celebrating Lohri across Punjab on Wednesday.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP state president and MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann said, “Our annadatas were working day and night against the black laws of the central government and getting martyred during the agitation.”

He said that so farm more than 65 farmers have died in the agitation. “In this moment of farmers’ crisis, all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party have decided that we will dedicate this year’s Lohri to our farmer brothers who were martyred in the movement,” said Mann.

He said that the party workers saluted the spirit and courage of the farmers by burning more than 8 lakh copies of the agriculture laws in every village, locality and city of every district of Punjab, at more than 16,000 locations.

Mann said that these black laws were not laws, but “death warrants for annadatas”. “That is why we, along with the farmer brothers, burnt these life-threatening black laws in the fire of Lohri to raise their voice and demands,” he added.

He said that “on one side, sons of Punjab farmers were getting martyred while fighting the enemies on the border of the country and on the other hand, our farmers were getting martyred by agitating against the dictator ruler of their own country”.

“The ruler of the country is immersed in the ego of power. Due to his arrogance, he is not listening to the legitimate demands of the annadatas of the country, who have been struggling on the roads for months, risking their lives in this severe cold. He is forcing them to struggle on the roads in this harsh weather,” he added.

Mann said that the central government should not play with the feelings of the farmers and repeal the black laws immediately. He further expressed sorrow over the decision of the Supreme Court, saying that it was very unfortunate that even the apex court could not understand the problems of the farmers properly and the farmers could not get justice from the court. He said “it has been more than a month and a half since our farmers’ brothers and sisters were sitting in severe cold against the dictator Modi-led central government”.

“More than 65 of our farmer brothers who were agitating have lost their lives. But, the Modi government and BJP leaders are giving mental pain to farmers and hurting their self-esteem by making false statements and allegations against them,” said Mann.

The AAP leader accused the Modi government of “taking away the constitutional rights of common people of the country” and “attacking the democratic structure of India in violation of the dignity of the Constitution”.

Mann said that the Modi government should not act like an “Ambani-Adani intermediary” and immediately repeal these black laws. He said AAP has been standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers since the first day of the movement and will continue to raise the voice of its farmer brothers from the road to Parliament.