AAP sees 68% fall in donations, BJD declares zero contributions

The Aam Aadmi Party declared donations of Rs 12.09 crore in 2025-26, showing a 68% decrease from the previous year, the party’s contribution report to the Election Commission reveals. The contributions to the Biju Janata Dal fell 100% in the same year, which was its first year out of power in Odisha after over two decades.

Of the AAP’s total declared contributions in 2025-26, two donors — the Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited — accounted for nearly all of it, with Rs 5 crore each. Prudent Electoral Trust is one of the key donors to parties, which in past years received contributions from leading corporations, including Bharti, Tata Group, Jindal, etc.

The report of donations to Prudent for 2025-26 was not yet available. Trident Ltd was founded by Rajinder Gupta, the Punjab-based billionaire who was an AAP MP until switching to the BJP earlier this year. AAP also received Rs 5 lakh from Jain Siddiqui and Associates and Rs 20,010 from Brilliant Study Centre, with the remaining donors being individuals. Ashutosh Ranka, now a co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who had earlier served as an AAP spokesperson, made a donation of Rs 21,100 to the party.

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In 2024-25, the AAP had declared Rs 38.10 crore in donations.

The total amount of donations to the party may be higher as parties are only required to submit details of all donations above Rs 20,000 each in their annual contribution reports to the EC.

The Biju Janata Dal, which was in power in Odisha for 24 continuous years until 2024, declared “nil” donations over Rs 20,000. Last year, it declared contributions of Rs 60 crore, with Vedanta Ltd the biggest donor with Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad, which received total contributions of Rs 7.64 crore, got a substantial chunk of this, that is Rs 5.18 crore, from the BJP’s state unit in Assam. Apart from this, the party received contributions worth Rs 35 lakh from two companies in separate tranches of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

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On the other hand, key NDA ally Telugu Desam Party received Rs 58.25 crore in contributions. Of that, Rs 45 crore were received from the Prudent Electoral Trust based out of Delhi. Companies were the next largest donors to the TDP having contributed Rs 1.76 crore.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which received Rs 3.23 crore in donations, got Rs 1 crore from the Prudent Electoral Trust. On the other hand, companies such as Agventure Enterprises Private Ltd, Magnum Management and Services, Ganesh Infraworld Ltd, JPJ Infratech Pvt Ltd, and Bhawani Homes Projects Pvt Ltd, among others, accounted for over Rs 80 lakh of the contributions received.

The YSRCP declared donations of Rs 24.30 crore, with the largest contribution of Rs 10 crore from Chennai-based Goodwood Sanctuary Pvt Ltd and Rs 5 crore from NA Divine Habitat Pvt Ltd, also from Chennai.

The EC is yet to make public the contribution reports of the BJP, Congress and other national parties.