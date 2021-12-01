scorecardresearch
AAP’s Bhagwant Mann questions delay in Army recruitment in Lok Sabha

Mann, who is an MP from Sangrur, demanded that the Army conduct the written examination of about 20,000 youth of the state at the earliest to complete the recruitment process.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: December 1, 2021 9:26:26 pm
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha. (File Photo: LSTV/PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab president, Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday raised the issue of the state’s youth not being able to join the Army because the recruitment process had been halted midway.

Mann, who is an MP from Sangrur, demanded that the Army conduct the written examination of about 20,000 youth of the state at the earliest to complete the recruitment process.

Bhagwant Mann told the Lok Sabha House on Wednesday, “The recruitment process for youths in Punjab was started by the Indian Army in 2021. At least 20,000 youths had cleared the physical test. However, the written exam for the same was postponed by the Ministry of Defence. Due to this, about 20,000 youths of Punjab have been left in the lurch,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The AAP MP added that in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency alone, about 4,000 youth had cleared the physical examination and are waiting for the written tests.

Mann asked the Ministry of Defence to complete the process at the earliest and hold the pending written exams as soon as possible, so that the youth of Punjab get a chance to serve the country.

“If the government does not complete the recruitment process on time, then thousands of youth will cross the prescribed age limit and their dreams of joining the Army will be shattered forever,” Mann said.

