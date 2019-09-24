AAP announces names of two candidates for Assembly polls in Pune

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced names of party candidates for the Assembly polls, becoming the first party in Pune to do so. A press release issued by the party on Monday named Dr Abhijit More and Sandeep Sonawane as the candidates for Kothrud and Parvati Assembly constituencies for the state polls.

Both More and Sonawane are associated with the AAP since 2014 and are below 40 years of age. The release stated that More is a doctor by profession while Sonawane has been working in the field of Right to Education (RTE) movement in the city.

More has been associated with Saathi Sehat, an ogranisation in working for access for quality and affordable healthcare. Sonawane is a youth leader of the party and is a the co-convenor of the Youth wing of AAP.

The first release by AAP also included names of veteran activist Paromita Goswami as the party’s candidate from Bramhapuri constituency in Chandrapur, Vitthal Govind Lad from Jogeshwari East, Dr Ananda Dadu Gurav from Karveer in Kolhapur, Vishal Vadghule from Nandgaon in Nashik,

Siraj Khan from Chandivli in Mumbai, and Dilip Tawade from Dindoshi in Mumbai. The AAP had tried its luck in the 2014 Maharashtra polls as well, but it had failed to make any significant impact with majority of its candidates losing their deposits.

This would be the first time since 2014 that the party has decided to try its electoral luck in the state elections.