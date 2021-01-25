AAP alleges match fixing, says Capt knew about farm laws in advance

Raghav Chadha also said that the CM was acting under the Centre’s wish just to save his son from the Enforcement Directorate cases. (File)

The AAP on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was aware of three farm laws a year before they were actually brought in the form of ordinaces first and then converted into laws but he did not share the content of these Bills with the farmers of Punjab.

Addressing mediapersons, AAP national spokesperson and Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that the information sought under the RTI Act had revealed that the Punjab CM was aware of these Bills on August 7, 2019, but he remained silent and never discussed it with Punjab’s farm unions.

Chadha said that as per the RTI reply, a high-powered committee was formed on July 1, 2019, and its meeting was held on August 7, 2019, which was attended by the Punjab CM.

“Captain Amarinder Singh had claimed that Punjab was not made a member of this committee in the beginning but when he wrote to PM (Narendra) Modi then Punjab was inducted into the committee,” the AAP leader said.

The Punjab co-incharge said, “Here are our two questions to Captain Amarinder Singh: Why didn’t you place dissent before the high-powered committee about the three black farm laws? Why didn’t you insist on the induction of farm unions and farm leaders, who would be directly aggrieved and impacted by these black laws?”

Alleging the the Captain had hoodwinked the farmers and people of Punjab, Chadha said, “This is a clear case of match fixing between the two, which is why Captain didn’t let anyone know that the three black farm laws would be implemented. Captain was well aware that corporates would be brought in to market farmers’ crops, but he concealed this information.”

He also said that the CM was acting under the Centre’s wish just to save his son from the Enforcement Directorate cases.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori, Justice Jora Singh (retd), Ropar district president advocate Dinesh Chadha and Kashmir Singh Malhi were present at the press conference.