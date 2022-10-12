scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan should not hurt religious sentiments: MP home minister on ad featuring actor

Talking to reporters here, Mishra also said Khan should do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan should stay away from advertisements and acts which hurt religious sentiments, after a bank advertisement featuring Khan and actor Kiara Advani faced criticism by some people on social media platforms.

The advertisement shows Khan and Advani as newlyweds travelling back from their wedding and discussing that both of them did not cry during ‘bidaai’.

The ad further shows the couple reaching the bride’s house and the groom taking the first step into the house, as against the traditional practice for brides.

Mishra said, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan’s advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind.” “I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian tradition, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” said Mishra, who is also the state government’s spokesperson.

In August this year, there was a controversy over Zomato’s advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan, following which the online food delivery firm withdrew it.

Priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh had objected to the advertisement claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments.

