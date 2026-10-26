How Aamir Khan’s homebody habits may have saved him from Bishnoi gang’s shooters

The men sent to Mumbai by the Bishnoi gang spent weeks watching Aamir Khan’s neighbourhood before giving up on him, police sources say. What they found, and why they turned to Tiger Shroff, is in the interrogation record.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Manish Kumar Pathak
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 06:10 AM IST
Target was Aamir Khan, lack of access prompted shift to Tiger Shroff: ProbeThe 11th accused in the shooting case in Mumbai Police custody, Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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The alleged shooters behind the attack on actor Tiger Shroff were initially told to target Aamir Khan, police sources told The Indian Express, adding that this was “in line with” the threats that Khan had received in July, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to sources, during their nearly month-long stay in Mumbai, the alleged shooters conducted a recce of the area where Khan lives at least three times, but found that he was mostly away on film shoots or did not step out of his house for days. The target then shifted to Shroff, who was found to be more accessible, turning up for football on most Sundays at the park in Juhu where he was attacked on October 18.

In July this year, in a screenshot shared on social media and an audio clip, a person claiming to be Arzoo Bishnoi, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened Khan over his marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5, alleging that it was “against Sanatan Dharma and the nation”. The message warned that the gang “would not tolerate” such acts and would “respond very soon”.

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After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police step up security at Salman, Aamir, Rohit Shetty homes Tiger Shroff Firing: A view of Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy, is seen where security has been heightened after three assailants fired at Tiger Shroff yesterday, at Bandra West in Mumbai on 19 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Khan had later said in an interview that Spratt was a Catholic, and that none of his two former spouses had converted to Islam.

Read | Tiger Shroff attack: Who was guiding the shooters before and after firing? Cops trace calls

Multiple sources confirmed to The Indian Express that while Salman Khan may have been the gang’s target since 2018, he remains inaccessible due to his security ring. This time, Aamir Khan was the “more realistic and main” target when the alleged shooters were sent from Haryana to Mumbai on September 20, the sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raj Tilak Roushan did not respond to queries on this.

“The shooters had been told to target Aamir Khan. While the shooters claimed to not know the motive, we suspect it is in line with the threat issued earlier this year,” said an officer.

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Also Read | Tiger Shroff attackers were lured with ‘good money’, ‘promise of life abroad’

Based on the interrogation of the accused and the police probe, sources said the two alleged shooters, Phool Singh and Rehan Ansari, visited the area where Aamir Khan’s residence is located three times to conduct a recce. In fact, when they arrived in Mumbai on September 20, they stayed at a lodge in Bandra East, close to the area where Khan lives.

According to sources, the target shifted to Shroff because the alleged shooters found that “Aamir Khan was away for film shoots a lot, and when he came to his residence, he did not step out for days”.

“After conducting a recce for a few days in September and meeting with no success, the accused got in touch with Anil Pandit towards September-end, and a decision was taken to pivot to Tiger Shroff,” police sources said. US-based Pandit had claimed responsibility for the firing at Shroff in a purported audio clip in which he also indicated that it was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

By the first week of October, they decided to target Shroff instead. The alleged shooters then moved from Bandra to Andheri, as the Pushpa Narsee Park, where Shroff played football on Sundays, was closer.

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Shroff had earlier praised Salman Khan, calling him the “real tiger of Bollywood”. Police source said that while conducting a recce of Aamir Khan’s residence, the alleged shooters may also have seen Shroff leave his house frequently, as they two actors live a few kilometres away from each other in Bandra, and realised that he was an easier target.

According to sources, before deciding on Shroff as the target, the alleged shooters also hired a cab for a day, paying the driver Rs 3,000 for a “darshan” of actors’ residences in Andheri and Bandra. They changed hotels three times in Andheri, before eventually moving to R R Residency Hotel, from October 14 to October 18.
ENDS

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

 

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