‘FEMA violations’: ED slaps Rs 61 cr penalty on Amnesty International, chair Aakar Patel

Amnesty International and its chair Aakar Patel have been slapped with penalties of Rs 51 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The adjudicating authority of the ED has upheld the show-cause notice issued to both by the agency in this respect.

“The Adjudicating Authority of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has adjudicated a Show Cause Notice issued to M/s Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and its CEO Shri Aakar Patel for contravention of the provisions of The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and imposed penalty to the tune of Rs. 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively,” an ED statement said on Friday.

A show-cause notice under FEMA is basically declaration of completion of investigation and thus a penalty is sought to be slapped against the accused. The matter goes to the adjudicating authority which has to uphold or reject the same on merits. The adjudicating authority’s orders can be challenged in the high court.

The development comes months after Patel, based on a lookout circular (LoC) issued by the CBI, was prevented from flying to the US to deliver a series of lectures. The LoC was opened after the agency filed a chargesheet against Aakar Patel and Amnesty in December last year in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The ED has been probing these violations from a forex violations angle. “ED had initiated investigation under FEMA on the basis of information that Amnesty International, UK had been remitting huge amount of foreign contribution through its Indian entities (non-FCRA companies) following FDI route, in order to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to expand its NGO activities in India, despite denial of prior registration or permissions to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under FCRA by Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India,” the ED statement said.

According to the agency, the show-cause notice issued by ED has charged that during the period between November 2013 and June 2018, remittance received by AIIPL and claimed as receipt for Business/Management Consultancy and Public Relation Services for export of services to foreign beneficiary, is nothing but amount borrowed from overseas remitter, thereby violating the FEMA provisions.

“After getting detailed reply from AIIPL and following principal of natural justice, the Adjudicating Authority of ED has held that AIIPL is an umbrella entity under M/s Amnesty International Ltd, UK, which was declared to be set up for the cause of social activities in India. However, AIIPL has involved in many activities which are not relevant to their declared commercial business, and circumventing model has been applied by them to route the foreign funds in the guise of business activities to escape FCRA scrutiny. All contentions and submission from AIIPL regarding the claim of the remittance towards the export of services to Amnesty International have been dismissed, in the absence of concrete evidence,” the ED statement said.

It added that the Adjudicating Authority held that the funds that have arrived in the hands of AIIPL through inward remittances to the tune of Rs 51,72,78,111.87 are nothing but the funds lent by Amnesty International to AIIPL to ensure its objectives in the territorial jurisdiction of India, which is not in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 3 of Foreign Exchange Management (borrowing and lending in Foreign Exchange) Regulations, 2000. “Accordingly, penalty to the tune of Rs 51.72 crore on AIIPL and Rs 10 crore on Shri Aakar Patel have been imposed under the provisions of FEMA,” it said.

Aakar Patel was not available on the phone. Messages sent to him did not elicit any response.