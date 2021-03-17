Aaditya Thackeray visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Aaditya Thackeray was on a two-day "unofficial" visit to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on March 15 and 16. (File)

State minister for Environment and Forest Aaditya Thackeray was on a two-day “unofficial” visit to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on March 15 and 16.

“He arrived on the afternoon of March 15 and returned on March 17,” sources told The Indian Express.

A TATR official said, “It was not an official visit and we didn’t have any official information about it. But he did visit TATR and had three rounds of safari over two days… we accompanied him for that.”

Although it was described as an “unofficial” visit, sources said the minister was accompanied by Forest Secretary Milind Mhaiskar and Environment Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar.

Thackeray left for Mumbai by a morning flight from Nagpur on Wednesday.