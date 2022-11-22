scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray to meet Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on November 23

Aaditya will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction said in a statement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will on Wednesday meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Aaditya will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction said in a statement.

“It will be a courtesy meeting with Yadav,” the party said.

Aaditya, the sitting MLA from Worli in Mumbai, had served as the tourism and environment minister in the erstwhile MVA government headed by his father.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceXPremium
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceX
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...

The Bihar government is headed by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) who ended his alliance with BJP in August and joined hands with the Grand Alliance or ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

In Maharashtra, the Thackeray-led faction was in power until June this year in alliance with NCP and Congress before it was dislodged by the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:14:34 pm
Next Story

After World Cup win over Argentina, Saudi Arabia declares public holiday on wednesday

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement