Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

This was the first meeting between the two after the Sena led tripartite coalition with NCP and Congress formed the government in Maharashtra in November.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: January 16, 2020 1:51:45 am
Maharashtra cabinet expansion, aditya thackeray, mumbai news, maharashtra news, indian express news “…Politics wasn’t discussed between the two of them. It was more about the two leaders,” said a Sena leader. (File photo)

Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray met former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. This was the first meeting between the two after the Sena led tripartite coalition with NCP and Congress formed the government in Maharashtra in November.

Sources in Sena termed it as an “informal” meeting between the two leaders.

“…Politics wasn’t discussed between the two of them. It was more about the two leaders,” said a Sena leader. This meeting assumes significance as Sena had skipped the meeting called by Congress on Monday on the Citizenship Amendment Act, citing “miscommunication” between the two parties as the reason for not attending the meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement