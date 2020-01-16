Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

“…Politics wasn’t discussed between the two of them. It was more about the two leaders,” said a Sena leader. (File photo) “…Politics wasn’t discussed between the two of them. It was more about the two leaders,” said a Sena leader. (File photo)

Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray met former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. This was the first meeting between the two after the Sena led tripartite coalition with NCP and Congress formed the government in Maharashtra in November.

Sources in Sena termed it as an “informal” meeting between the two leaders.

“…Politics wasn’t discussed between the two of them. It was more about the two leaders,” said a Sena leader. This meeting assumes significance as Sena had skipped the meeting called by Congress on Monday on the Citizenship Amendment Act, citing “miscommunication” between the two parties as the reason for not attending the meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App