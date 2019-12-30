Aaditya Thackeray likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Cabinet minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. (Express photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. (Express photo)

Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray is likely to be among the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to be sworn in at the much-awaited first Cabinet expansion ceremony in Mumbai, party sources said on Monday.

Aaditya won from Worli with a margin of over 67,000 votes against NCP’s Suresh Mane. He was the first from the Thackeray family to contest in elections. He polled close to 90,000 votes in the Worli constituency.

Today’s Cabinet expansion will also see NCP leader Ajit Pawar return as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, a little over a month after he broke ranks and allied with the BJP.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, kept the official machinery busy on Sunday, even as the leadership of the Sena-Congress-NCP were locked in intense deliberations over finalisation of the names of those who are to be inducted into the government.

With the Shiv Sena offering the key Home portfolio to the NCP, sources said the Congress had been pushing for the allotment of one of the three portfolios — Cooperative, Rural Development or Agriculture. While the NCP has bagged the first two, the third is with the Sena at present. Sources said there is also some discontentment among the smaller allies — including the Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana, Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party — for not being consulted regarding the expansion.

According to the power-sharing formula arrived at between the three parties, the Sena, with 56 MLAs, will hold the CM’s post besides 14 other ministerial berths. The NCP, with 54 MLAs, has bagged the Deputy CM’s position and 16 ministerial berths, while the Congress, with 44 MLAs, will hold the Assembly Speaker’s post and 12 ministerial positions.

