Centre extends Aadhaar-PAN linkage deadline till September 30

The previous deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN was June 30.

The Central government on Friday extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar card by three months, considering the pandemic situation in the country. The previous deadline was June 30, 2021.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the Aadhaar-PAN linkage deadline has been extended till September 30.

The minister also announced measures related to tax concessions for payment towards Covid-19 treatment.

Additionally, the minister said that the ex-gratia payment by one person to any other person’s family on the account of Covid-19 for 2019-20 or 2020-2021 will not be taxed. He also announced that the time to invest in residential house for tax deduction has been extended by more than 3 months.

The government also extended the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by two months till August 31.