Aadhar Card Registration Process: How to Apply for Aadhaar Card Online

UIDAI Aadhar Card Online Registration: Aadhaar enrolment is a service that one can avail free of cost. Any Indian citizen can visit an authorised Aadhaar enrolment centre anywhere in India with proof of his or identity and address and get their Aadhaar card issued. However, one can only download and fill an Aadhaar registration form online.

To apply for Aadhaar card

– One should download the online Aadhaar registration form using https://uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf

– Then fill the form as per instructions providing the required information.

– One has to find an Aadhaar enrolment centre nearby. People living in Tier I cities can find it in https://uidai.gov.in/images/Tier1_Cities_PECs.pdf. People living in other cities will find it by visiting https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx.

– One should then submit the form with supporting documents such as proof of identity and proof of address at any of these enrollment centres.

– Once all the documents are accepted, biometric data, which includes fingerprints and iris scan, has to be recorded. Photograph of the applicant is also taken at this time.

– After the submission of all of the above, an acknowledgment slip, containing a 14-digit enrolment number, is issued to the applicant. This will further be used in checking the Aadhaar card status.

– Once the Aadhar card is ready, the applicant can download the e-Aadhaar card using the enrolment number.