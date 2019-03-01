Aadhaar Card: How to download e-aadhaar card online by using mobile number, TOTP, name and date of birth

E-Aadhaar Card Download Online: Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number which is issued to the residents of India. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is authorized by the Central government to create this database which includes biometric and demographic data.

After an individual enrolls for an Aadhaar card, he/she can download and print their UIDAI E-Aadhaar—a digital version of one’s Aadhaar card through the official UIDAI website.

An E-Aadhaar card can be downloaded by providing details such as one’s Mobile number, time-based one-time password (TOTP), name and date of birth.

To download E-Aadhaar, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’ option or visit the link https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 3: Select the “Aadhaar” option under “Enter your Personal Details” section on top.

Step 4: Select “Regular Aadhaar” and enter details such as your Aadhaar number, full name and pin code. If one has an m-Aadhaar app, he/she can generate the TOTP or else go for the OTP method.

Step 5: Click on ‘Request OTP’

Step 6: Enter the 6-digit OTP that has been sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Complete the survey and click “Download Aadhaar”