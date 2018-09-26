Aadhaar verdict: A timeline of India’s unique ID

On June 1, 2017 Aadhaar was made mandatory for opening and maintaining bank accounts, for transactions of Rs 50,000 or more. On June 1, 2017 Aadhaar was made mandatory for opening and maintaining bank accounts, for transactions of Rs 50,000 or more.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar. After a marathon hearing that lasted 38 working days spread over four months, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had in May reserved its judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the 2016 Aadhaar Act.

Here is a timeline of India’s UID:

Govt, 2009-10

January 28, 2009: Planning Commission notification on UIDAI

September 2010: Programme launched in rural Maharashtra

2010-2011: National Identification Authority of India Bill, 2010 introduced; later referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, whose report flags issues of privacy, sensitive information etc

Court, 2012-13

November 30, 2012: First notice from Supreme Court following several PILs, with retired Justice K S Puttaswamy as the lead petitioner

September 23, 2013: Two-judge Bench orders all matters be heard

November 26, 2013: Bench orders that all states and Union Territories be impleaded as respondents

Bill passage, 2016

March 3, 2016: Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill 2016 introduced in Lok Sabha; later passed as Money Bill

May 10: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh moves SC challenging passage as Money Bill

October 21: S G Vombatkere vs Union of India challenges validity of Aadhaar Act

Linkage rules, 2017

March 31: Government introduces Section 139AA to Income-Tax Act, making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN applications, filing returns

June 1: Aadhaar made mandatory for opening and maintaining bank accounts, for transactions of Rs 50,000 or more etc

June 9: Two-judge Bench upholds I-T Act Section 139AA; however, for those without Aadhaar card holders, PAN cards not to be treated as invalid for time being

Privacy and after, 2017-18

August 24, 2017: Nine-judge Bench rules that right to privacy is a fundamental right

January 17, 2018: Five-judge Bench begins hearing Aadhaar case

May 10: SC reserves verdict

