Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Judgment on constitutional validity today

SC ruling on Aadhaar Act today: On January 17,2018, a five-judge Bench began hearing the Aadhaar case. It reserved its verdict on May 10, 2018.

Aadhaar Verdict today LIVE Updates:

The concept of an unique identity for citizens was conceived under the UPA II in 2009-10, a year before the National Identification Authority of India Bill, 2010, was introduced. The Bill, however, was passed only in 2016, under the present BJP-led government. Since the passage of the Bill, several petitions have been filed challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and on grounds that it can be misused by the state for surveillance and goes against the right to privacy.

On August 24, 2017, a nine-judge Bench ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, a shot in the arm for the petitioners. However, the court had also ruled that “besides national security, the State may have justifiable reasons for the collection and storage of data. In a social welfare state, the government embarks upon programmes which provide benefits to impoverished and marginalised sections of society. There is a vital State interest in ensuring that scarce public resources are not dissipated by the diversion of resources to persons who do not qualify as recipients.”

This case is a part of a slew of verdict expected this week by CJI-led benches, ahead of Dipak Misra's retirement on October 2. Today, the SC will also decide the question of reservation in promotions, and whether live-streaming of court proceedings should be allowed.