Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Judgment on constitutional validity today

Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Does Aadhaar infringe on our fundamental right to privacy? Can the government demand biometric information from every citizen? Is the Aadhaar Act valid? Supreme Court to decide today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2018 9:19:58 am
Aadhaar Verdict Live Updates: Supreme court judgment today Aadhaar verdict LIVE Updates: A five-judge bench will deliver the judgment today. (L-R) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice A K Sikri, Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan. (Express Illustrations: Suvajit Dey)

The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act. A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, reserved its verdict in the case on May 10 after a 38-day hearing. The bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, is expected to deliver the verdict after 10.30 am. There are three separate judgments today from Justices Sikri, Chandrachud and Bhushan. The CJI and Justice Khanwilkar will not deliver separate judgments and will concur with one of the other judges.

The SC Wednesday will be ruling on whether the Aadhaar Act, 2016, is valid, if the government can demand biometric and demographic information from every resident of the country and if a citizen’s privacy is a fundamental right. The petitioners in the case have also argued that the Aadhaar project could become a tool for mass surveillance by the state. The government. meanwhile, has argued that Aadhaar will help weed out ghost beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Aadhaar verdict today: Supreme Court to decide constitutional validity of Aadhaar Act, today. Follow LIVE UPDATES in Malayalam 

09:18 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Aadhaar verdict today — What the government has been arguing

Among the main arguments by the government was that Aadhaar would help weed out ghost beneficiaries of welfare schemes. A note submitted by Attorney General K K Venugopal said “this is not simply a case where the court is being called upon to test the validity” of the Aadhaar Act “against the right to privacy of the petitioners”. Instead, it is a case “where on one hand the state is using Aadhaar as an enabler of various facets of the right to life of teeming millions of Indian residents including their right to food, the right to livelihood, the right to receive pensions and other social assistance benefits like scholarships etc. by the genuine beneficiaries whereas on the other hand it is sought to be struck down by a handful of petitioners claiming a right to privacy”.

08:58 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Aadhaar verdict | Srikrishna report, draft data protection bill, an indictment of UIDAI?

Prasanna S, a lawyer who has assisted one of the petitioners in the Aadhaar case, writes about how the Srikrishna Committee report and a draft data protection bill are effectively an indictment of the UIDAI's many practices and principles. Prasanna argues that the draft bill unequivocally disapproves of the UIDAI’s practices that many of the safeguards sound as if the committee, of which the CEO of UIDAI is a member, intended to say sorry to the Indian public on behalf of the government. Read his piece here.

08:38 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Aadhaar verdict — SC's privacy verdict will play a role

The Supreme Court’s verdict making individual privacy a fundamental right is likely to have an impact on today's Aadhaar judgment. The landmark privacy judgment has an impact on daily lives in ways that range from eating habits to online behaviour, and from sexual preferences to welfare scheme benefits. We compiled an A-Z on the privacy verdict. You can read that here.

08:35 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Aadhaar verdict today — Who all are on the bench?

Today's verdict will be delivered by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. It also comprises Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. We are seeing several verdicts being pronounced this week as Justice Misra's term ends October 2. Before he retires, he is expected to deliver verdicts on all matters he was hearing during his tenure as CJI. In the Aadhaar matter, he has not written his own judgment and will concur with one of the other judges. Follow us as we get you the latest from Supreme Court.

08:24 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Will Aadhaar be made mandatory? SC decides today

The Supreme Court will pronounce the much-awaited verdict on Aadhaar this morning. The SC will address issues of validity of the Aadhaar Act, misuse for surveillance and right to privacy. The Aadhaar programme is the world’s largest biometric and identity database with 122.56 crore numbers issued to Indian citizens or persons living in India for more than 180 days; these have been used for 2,322 crore authentications.

Verdict day in Aadhaar battle: Here's a look back at the journey of UID

Supreme Court Aadhaar Verdict Live Updates: Privacy, Surveillance of state, welfare schemes SC ruling on Aadhaar Act today: On January 17,2018, a five-judge Bench began hearing the Aadhaar case. It reserved its verdict on May 10, 2018. (Express Illustration)

Aadhaar Verdict today LIVE Updates:

The concept of an unique identity for citizens was conceived under the UPA II in 2009-10, a year before the National Identification Authority of India Bill, 2010, was introduced. The Bill, however, was passed only in 2016, under the present BJP-led government. Since the passage of the Bill, several petitions have been filed challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and on grounds that it can be misused by the state for surveillance and goes against the right to privacy.

On August 24, 2017, a nine-judge Bench ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, a shot in the arm for the petitioners. However, the court had also ruled that “besides national security, the State may have justifiable reasons for the collection and storage of data. In a social welfare state, the government embarks upon programmes which provide benefits to impoverished and marginalised sections of society. There is a vital State interest in ensuring that scarce public resources are not dissipated by the diversion of resources to persons who do not qualify as recipients.”

Also read | From validity to fears of misuse for surveillance and privacy, a look at the issues that have come up before the five-judge Constitution Bench

On January 17,2018, a five-judge Bench began hearing the Aadhaar case. It reserved its verdict on May 10, 2018.

This case is a part of a slew of verdict expected this week by CJI-led benches, ahead of Dipak Misra's retirement on October 2. Today, the SC will also decide the question of reservation in promotions, and whether live-streaming of court proceedings should be allowed.

