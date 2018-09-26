Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Judgment on constitutional validity today

The Supreme Court will today pronounce its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act. A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, reserved its verdict in the case on May 10 after a 38-day hearing. The bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, is expected to deliver the verdict after 10.30 am. There are three separate judgments today from Justices Sikri, Chandrachud and Bhushan. The CJI and Justice Khanwilkar will not deliver separate judgments and will concur with one of the other judges.
The SC Wednesday will be ruling on whether the Aadhaar Act, 2016, is valid, if the government can demand biometric and demographic information from every resident of the country and if a citizen’s privacy is a fundamental right. The petitioners in the case have also argued that the Aadhaar project could become a tool for mass surveillance by the state. The government. meanwhile, has argued that Aadhaar will help weed out ghost beneficiaries of welfare schemes.
Among the main arguments by the government was that Aadhaar would help weed out ghost beneficiaries of welfare schemes. A note submitted by Attorney General K K Venugopal said “this is not simply a case where the court is being called upon to test the validity” of the Aadhaar Act “against the right to privacy of the petitioners”. Instead, it is a case “where on one hand the state is using Aadhaar as an enabler of various facets of the right to life of teeming millions of Indian residents including their right to food, the right to livelihood, the right to receive pensions and other social assistance benefits like scholarships etc. by the genuine beneficiaries whereas on the other hand it is sought to be struck down by a handful of petitioners claiming a right to privacy”.
Prasanna S, a lawyer who has assisted one of the petitioners in the Aadhaar case, writes about how the Srikrishna Committee report and a draft data protection bill are effectively an indictment of the UIDAI's many practices and principles. Prasanna argues that the draft bill unequivocally disapproves of the UIDAI’s practices that many of the safeguards sound as if the committee, of which the CEO of UIDAI is a member, intended to say sorry to the Indian public on behalf of the government. Read his piece here.
The Supreme Court’s verdict making individual privacy a fundamental right is likely to have an impact on today's Aadhaar judgment. The landmark privacy judgment has an impact on daily lives in ways that range from eating habits to online behaviour, and from sexual preferences to welfare scheme benefits. We compiled an A-Z on the privacy verdict. You can read that here.
Today's verdict will be delivered by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. It also comprises Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. We are seeing several verdicts being pronounced this week as Justice Misra's term ends October 2. Before he retires, he is expected to deliver verdicts on all matters he was hearing during his tenure as CJI. In the Aadhaar matter, he has not written his own judgment and will concur with one of the other judges. Follow us as we get you the latest from Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court will pronounce the much-awaited verdict on Aadhaar this morning. The SC will address issues of validity of the Aadhaar Act, misuse for surveillance and right to privacy. The Aadhaar programme is the world’s largest biometric and identity database with 122.56 crore numbers issued to Indian citizens or persons living in India for more than 180 days; these have been used for 2,322 crore authentications.
Verdict day in Aadhaar battle: Here's a look back at the journey of UID