Full text: Supreme Court Aadhaar judgment

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2018 2:30:13 pm
The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the Aadhaar Act, 2016, was constitutionally valid. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the scheme gave dignity to the marginalised and served a much larger public interest. In a 4:1 verdict, the CJI and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar and Ashok Bhushan were in favour of Aadhaar while D Y Chandrachud dissented.
Full text: Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict
