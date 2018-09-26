Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Full text: Supreme Court Aadhaar judgment

Aadhaar verdict: Read the full text of the Supreme Court's judgment here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2018 2:30:13 pm
Full text: Aadhaar judgment Supreme Court Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict: The five-judge bench had reserved its verdict in the case on May 10, 2018 (Express Photo/File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the Aadhaar Act, 2016, was constitutionally valid. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the scheme gave dignity to the marginalised and served a much larger public interest. In a 4:1 verdict, the CJI and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar and Ashok Bhushan were in favour of Aadhaar while D Y Chandrachud dissented.

 

