Order Aadhaar PVC card: How to get it, what are the charges

Aadhaar PVC card: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched ‘Order Aadhaar Card’ service which facilitates an individual to get their Aadhaar details printed in PVC card form by paying a fee.

In a tweet, UIDAI said the Aadhaar PVC card is more durable, convenient to carry, water-proof, and instantly verifiable offline. It is also loaded with various security features such as secure QR code, hologram micro text, ghost image, issue date and print date, guilloche pattern, and an embossed Aadhaar logo.

This card can be availed by any individual, even if their mobile number is not registered with the Aadhar database.

Here’s how Aadhaar PVC card can be availed

– Visit http://www.uidai.gov.in

– Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ tab and select ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’

– A new tab will open. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number/16-digit virtual ID/28-digit Enrolment ID.

– Enter the security code.

– If your mobile number is not registered, choose option “I have TOTP” by clicking in check box else click on “Request OTP” button.

– A one-time password will be sent on either your registered mobile number or the alternate number mentioned by you.

– Once the OTP is entered, preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification by resident before placing the order for reprint. If mobile number is not registered, then preview will not be available.

– Click on “Make payment”. You will be re-directed to a payment gateway page with options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking, and UPI.

– After successful payment, a receipt will get generated having a digital signature which can be downloaded in PDF format. You will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

– You can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status.

Charges for ordering Aadhaar PVC card

A minimal charge of Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges) will be taken for ordering the PVC Aadhaar card

Tracking status of Aadhaar PVC card

The status of your order can be tracked on http://www.uidai.gov.in under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

How long will it take for you to receive the Aadhaar PVC card?

After receiving order for Aadhaar Card, the UIDAI will handover printed Aadhaar PVC Card to the Department of Post (DoP) within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). The card will be delivered using speed post. Delivery Status may be tracked using DoP Status Track Services.

