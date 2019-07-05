Budget 2019: Now you can use your Aadhaar card in place of PAN for filing taxes

In her maiden Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday proposed to make PAN card and Aadhaar card interchangeable, allowing those who do not have a PAN card to file income tax returns.

“More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhaar card, therefore for ease of taxpayers I propose to make PAN card and Aadhaar card interchangeable and allow those who don’t have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhaar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN,” the finance minister said during her budget speech in Parliament.

Sitharaman also proposed to issue Aadhaar cards to non-resident Indians (NRI’s) holding Indian passport on their arrival in the country. Under the current rule, NRI’s were required to wait for 180 days to get the Aadhaar card.

“I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

As on May 31, 2019, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.