PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till December 31: CBDT

The deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar has been extended till December 31, 2019, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced on Saturday. Previously, the last date for linking PAN-Aadhar was fixed at September 30.

The Income Tax department has stressed that Aadhaar-PAN linking is “mandatory” for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR).

CBDT extends the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar from 30th September, 2019 to 31st December, 2019. Notification issued on 28.09.2019. pic.twitter.com/XlWlDe136r — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 28, 2019

This is the seventh time that the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had upheld Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, making the PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

The Income Tax Department has on its website – incometaxindia.gov.in – listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN.

Here are some easy steps:

Step 1: Visit Income Tax e-filing portal and log in to your account (create if you don’t have)

(Important Note: Usually right after login you are greeted with a popup window asking you to link your Aadhaar. But if that doesn’t happen then follow below steps)

Step 2: Click on ‘Profile Settings’ and then on ‘Link Aadhaar’

You’ll find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option right at the bottom of ‘Profile Settings’ Drop-down

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit ‘Aadhaar Number’ in the box and click on Save.

Once done you’ll see a message saying “Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully.”