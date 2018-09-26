Aadhaar constitutionally valid, SC strikes down parts of act: Top quotes from majority verdict

Supreme court read down parts of act on Aadhaar. (File) Supreme court read down parts of act on Aadhaar. (File)

Justice A K Sikri Wednesday pronounced the judgement on Aadhaar for himself, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar, declaring the Centre’s flagship scheme as constitutionally valid but with conditions.

The apex court’s five-judge constitutional bench, also comprising Justices Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best. It also struck down the National security exception under the Aadhaar Act.

Here are top quotes from the majority judgment that was read out by Justice A K Sikri

* Aadhaar is serving a much bigger public interest

* Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best.

* There is a valid and legitimate goal behind the Aadhaar Act.

* Nothing in Aadhaar Act that violates the right to privacy of an individual.

* There is sufficient defence mechanism for authentication in Aadhaar scheme

* Aadhaar empowers the marginalised section of the society and gives them an identity.

* This court has to adopt reasonable standards… dignity is also about empowerment of people.

* Aadhaar identification is unparalleled

* Aadhaar is also different from other ID proofs as it can’t be duplicated.

* There is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar card and identity; once the biometric information is stored, it remains in the system.

* Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, now technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression.

