Aadhaar Card Update: How to update details in Aadhaar card online

UIDAI Aadhaar Card Address, Mobile Number, Name Update Online: Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number which is issued to the residents of India. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) is authorized by the Central government to create this database which includes biometric and demographic data. Though Aadhaar is mandatory to avail benefits of welfare schemes, one need not provide Aadhaar details to open bank accounts, get SIM cards or for services from private companies.

Advertising

Since it is also mandatory to link Aadhaar-PAN card, the demographic details need to match across all documents. Also, registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services.

In case, a resident needs to update his/her details, here is the procedure.

How to update address on Aadhaar card?

If you have recently moved to a new city or changed your address, now you can update your new address even online. Any resident with a registered mobile number can update their profile using Aadhaar self-service Portal.

Registered mobile number is mandatory to receive a one time password for login. First, you need to log in to the portal. You can update your address by following Option A or B:

Option A – With valid address proof



1. Login with Aadhaar

2. Enter your Recent/Correct Address

3. Upload Documents

4. Submit request and save URN (Update request number)

If you don’t have valid address proof, you can still get your address updated online with the help of Address Validation Letter sent by UIDAI.

In order to request for the Address Validation Letter: The Resident must get consent from an Address Lender/Verifier who would allow his/her Aadhaar registered Address to be used by the Resident. An Address Lender/Verifier could be a family member/relative/friend/landlord where the resident is presently residing.

Option B – With address validation letter

1. Login with Aadhaar

2. Enter Secret Code (received on letter)

3. Preview Address

4. Submit request and Save URN

What are the documents required for change of address on Aadhaar card?

To update your address online, make sure you have original scanned images of supporting documents. The list of valid address proof includes passport, voter id, ration card or telephone bill that shouldn’t be older than three months etc.

How to update mobile number and name on Aadhaar card?

Only address of the Aadhaar holder can be corrected/updated online. The resident will have to visit an Enrolment/Update Center to update their Biometric or other Demographic data i.e Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Relation, Mobile and Email. You can search for the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate Enrolment Center” on uidai.gov.in.

Is there any fee involved for updation in Aadhaar details?

Updating Aadhar either through online mode or by post can be done free of cost. However, if you are visiting an enrolment centre for updation then you have to pay Rs. 25/- (excluding taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated.

Advertising

What are the documents required for change of name on Aadhar card?

Original documents are mandatory for updation at enrolment centre which will be scanned and handed back to the user after updation. The list of supporting documents contains passport, voter id, driving license to name a few.