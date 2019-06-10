A year after century’s worst floods, Kerala updates its disaster management apparatus

In a marked change from its approach toward preparing for the annual three-month southwest monsoon, the administration in Kerala has strengthened its disaster management apparatus to avoid a repeat of last year’s debacle.

In flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rainfall and unscientific opening of dams last year, nearly 400 people had died with losses in property and livestock amounting to thousands of crores. The state’s economy itself took a major hit, with major damage to paddy, plantation and traditional craft sectors. The revenue department, under which the state’s disaster management authority operates, was heavily criticised for the inordinate delay in lifting the dam shutters and for failing to forewarn the public they made any such move.

A new handbook detailing monsoon preparedness guidelines has been compiled by the state disaster management authority to coordinate relief and rescue programmes during both the southwest and northeast monsoon seasons, officials said. It’s the first-of-its-kind comprehensive handbook that details responsibilities of each and every government department during the monsoon seasons. In addition, the State Emergency Operations Centre, district-level units of the disaster management along with various government departments will work in tandem during such crises.

The Kerala Dam Safety Authority has been instructed to assess the safety of all dams in the state before the arrival of annual rains and submit reports to the government. Further, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which operates some of the major dams like the Idukki reservoir, and the Irrigation Department must issue warnings to the public at least 36 hours prior to the opening of dam shutters. Water must not be discharged from the reservoirs between 6 am and 6 pm. Between the first and third alerts, a 24-hour must be maintained. Buildings that can be used as shelter camps should be identified and prepared in case of any eventuality.

The KSDMA guidelines state that the PWD must make structural audits of all the major bridges in the state ahead of the monsoon season and present relevant reports to district authorities. For quick search and rescue operations in coastal areas and the sea, adequate number of speed boats must be maintained. An Incident Response System (IRS) will be constituted at state, district and taluk levels to coordinate relief and response measures.

As for the Local Self Government department, it has the responsibility of taking out old hoardings, posters and trees that may prove to be dangerous during squally weather. Epidemics and any diseases resulting from stagnant water are to be brought under control. All district and taluk-level public hospitals must be stocked with medicines.

As early as May, the LSG department issued instructions to all district authorities to initiate clean-up activities across the state’s villages. This includes cleaning up of moats, lakes and rivers and strengthening sanitation procedures, especially in coastal areas. Maximum rainwater during the early days of the monsoon must be preserved, the disaster management guidelines say. ‘Pachathuruth’, a scheme under the ‘Haritha Kerala Mission’ aiming at boosting the green cover in towns and villages through planting of saplings, is already underway in the state.

To bridge the gap between the public and the disaster management apparatus, social media pages of the department have been activated with regular alerts and updates on the state’s weather phenomena. Similar updates are also being shared through the pages of the respective district collectors.

This year, the onset of the southwest monsoon in the state was officially notified on June 8, a week’s delay from its normal date of arrival. Conditions are favourable for the passage of the monsoon through parts of the state and Tamil Nadu as it moves up the country.

The monsoon’s delay has pushed India’s rainfall deficiency in the first nine days of June to 45 per cent. At the same time, the IMD has warned of a cyclonic storm brewing in the Arabian Sea. At present, the system is in the form of a deep depression centred at 11:30 am about 250 km northwest of the Lakshwadeep coast. In the next 24 hours, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and grow into a severe cyclonic storm over the subsequent 24 hours. Since sea conditions are predicted to be rough with squally weather, fishermen have been warned from venturing out to sea.