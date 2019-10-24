A weighty order goes out in Bikaner: Policemen have to measure, turn in their waist size by Nov 1

Police officers in Bikaner district of Rajasthan have a new task at hand: to identify all personnel whose weight and waist size is “more than average”, and submit details of their measurements, either by email or post, by November 1.

Advertising

“Identify all officers/ personnel working under you who have more than average weight/ waist size at your office/ branch level and send information about their weight/ waist size,” says an order issued Wednesday by the office of the SP, Bikaner.

If no overweight personnel are found in the survey, the officers will have to specify that too in a communication to the SP’s office. “Give this utmost priority… if the information is not sent on time, departmental action will be taken against the officer in-charge,” it says.

The order, in Hindi, has prescribed a format in which the information has to be sent, which includes the names of overweight personnel, their designation, weight, chest size and waist size.

Advertising

When contacted, Bikaner SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma told The Indian Express: “This is a routine process that happens every year on the directions of the police headquarters. This is part of a survey done to check the fitness of personnel, to see who needs improvement in which section and to use it in an advisory.”

In the past too, the Rajasthan Police has given emphasis on fitness during the recruitment process. In 2011, the then Rajasthan DGP Harish Meena had proposed a 10-kilometre fitness run as part of the recruitment process, to which some senior police officers and politicians had objected.

Meena had then said that there was a need to change the public perception of a policeman as a fat, potbellied man. Meena had himself completed a 10-km run in 48 minutes.