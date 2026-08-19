A tale of three protests, courtesy Madhya Pradesh’s Gen Alpha

In Vidisha and Ujjain, students prompt authorities to act; another stir brews in state capital Bhopal.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalAug 19, 2026 05:40 AM IST
A tale of three protests, courtesy Madhya Pradesh’s Gen AlphaCelebrations in Ujjain after administration decision to back students’ demand. (Photo generated via AI/Videograb)
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A bus fare hike, a plan to shift schools out of the city, and a proposal to bring four institutions under the Kendriya Vidyalaya system might have little in common. But in Madhya Pradesh this week, they produced the same response: schoolchildren walking out of their classrooms and confronting the administration.

None of the three protests was organised by a students’ union, a teachers’ body or a party cadre. All were led by schoolchildren, some barely into their teens, who wanted to engage directly with authorities.

A fare hike – and rollback

The first played out at the Sironj bus stand in Vidisha district. Private operators running the routes used by students of Kanya Higher Secondary School had raised fares from Rs 10-15 to Rs 25. On August 12, students gathered at the bus stand and raised slogans for about half an hour, appealing to local MLA Umakant Sharma to intervene, saying that the increase would impact their ability to attend school.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Om Narayan Badkul reached the site with the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police and the local police station in-charge, and told the students that the administration would take the matter up with the operators.

The protest was called off following that assurance. Two days later, after a meeting involving the SDM, the SDOP, the tehsildar, the police station in-charge and the bus operators, the administration announced that schoolgirls travelling to and from school would once again be charged the earlier fare.

CM’s intervention

In Ujjain, the dispute was over a state order to merge 11 schools in the district, six of them in urban neighbourhoods, into the Sandipani Vidyalaya at Daudkhedi, located six to ten kilometres outside the city.

The six urban schools are in the Sarafa, Mahakal Maidan, Maharajwada and Jaisinghpura areas, and protesting students said more than 2,500 students would be affected, a figure the district administration did not independently confirm.

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More than 300 girls, most of them from the Sarafa school, held a sit-in outside the Ujjain Collectorate on August 14 that stretched close to two hours. One student said many of the girls already “travelled eight to ten kilometres to reach school” and that their parents, largely daily-wage labourers, could not manage a longer-distance commute.

Another student described the safety concerns of the longer, more remote route: “We don’t want to go to Daudkhedi. Our current school is on the main road, and many of us come from far-away villages.”

Late Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that students at Rani Lakshmibai Government Sarafa Higher Secondary School in Ujjain would continue attending classes at the existing Sarafa campus until a suitable alternative arrangement is made.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said the decision had been taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. “An important and sensitive decision has been taken in the interest of the girl students… Until a suitable alternative arrangement is made for the school, the girl students will continue at the current Sarafa school,” the Collector said.

In the state capital

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In Bhopal, close to 400 students of the Demonstration Multi-Purpose School protested a proposal to merge the institution into the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan network. The school is one of four such institutions, alongside campuses in Ajmer, Mysore and Bhubaneswar, established in December 1965 under NCERT to trial teaching methods that were later adopted more widely in Indian classrooms.

Students carrying placards reading “Save DMS” and “We Want Justice” submitted a memorandum to principal S K Gupta opposing the merger and warning of a phased agitation if their demands went unmet.

A National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) order dated August 7, 2026, shows that the proposed transfer of its four PM SHRI Demonstration Multipurpose Schools to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has moved beyond an initial proposal, with a committee constituted to work out the modalities of handing over the institutions to KVS.

The order says the committee has been constituted specifically to “work out the modalities for handing over of 4 PM SHRI DM Schools to KVS” and will submit its report within a month of its constitution.

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The school students who protested have voiced concerns over what would happen to current students, teachers and vocational courses if the merger proceeds.

School principal Gupta did not respond to calls or messages seeking a response.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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