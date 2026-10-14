A tale of 2 Harvard University letters and 1 anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest

Two letters from Harvard University – one by 100 faculty, staff, and students, and the other a rebuttal from the Harvard Club of India – have added to the controversy over national protests calling on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit.
The first letter was released on October 12.
The signatories referred to the ‘unprecedented siege of Delhi by police and paramilitary forces’ and ‘arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional police actions against peaceful protesters’.
They also referred to Shadan Farasat (a 2009 Harvard Law School graduate) and Meher Pasricha (a 2025 Harvard Kennedy School grad).
Farasat, they said, had been ‘detained and manhandled by the police while rushing to prevent the illegal detention of a peaceful protester. And Pasricha was reportedly dragged away despite not even being part of the protest. She was then ‘illegally detained’ for 13 hours.
100 Harvard University alumni issue a statement condemning “police brutality, unlawful detention, and violations of constitutional rights of all peaceful protestors” in Delhi on October 10.
They particularly express solidarity with Sr Adv Shadan Farasat (2009 Harvard Law School alumni) who was manhandled by the Delhi police, and CJP Policy Head Mehr Pasricha (Harvard Kennedy School, 2025) who was detained.
“We call upon the government and all law enforcement authorities to immediately cease and desist from all violations of constitutional rights, respect rights to peaceful protest and access to legal assistance, and ensure that those responsible for abuses are held accountable in accordance with the rule of law,” they demand.
— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 12, 2026
The rebuttal came within 48 hours.
In its letter the Harvard Club of India – the ‘official alumni body connecting graduates and affiliates of all Harvard schools across India’ – said it was ‘deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India’s constitutional institutions’.
The second letter was widely shared on X by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party.
This statement, issued by individuals affiliated with Harvard University, raises concerns over the use of the university’s name to lend credibility to a political campaign without proper authorisation.
It also addresses rhetoric targeting India’s constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the Office of the Chief Justice of India and Parliament. It emphasises that allegations against constitutional authorities must be backed by evidence and that due process, public trust and institutional accountability must be upheld.
Constitutional responsibility, institutional integrity and respect for democratic institutions must take precedence over political convenience.
Read the full statement below. ⬇️
— BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) October 14, 2026
It said ‘the language used to describe India – i.e., ‘under siege’ – and to characterise constitutional authorities as ‘thieves’ raises serious questions about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions’.
Separately, Rajat Sethi, an Executive Committee Member of the Harvard Club of India, told news agency ANI: “… certain individuals have gone ahead and issued a letter making comments about the recent protest and detentions that followed… also, this is not the official position of the Harvard Club of India.”
Behind both was a weekend in which central Delhi were locked down after the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party and Neha Bora-led All India Students Association of India called for a rally at Jantar Mantar on October 10 to press for Kumar’s resignation.
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Delhi Police said it denied CJP-AISA permission to protest because the request had been made too late. Authorities then activated a 37-point dragnet, including deploying over 20,000 cops and paramilitary, and detaining more than 1,000 people overnight.
By close of day on October 10 another 7,000 – including leading opposition figures like ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Bengali counterpart, Mamata Banerjee – had been detained. Dipke and two senior CJP figures – Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das – were dragged off an Air India plane at the IGI Airport minutes after it landed.
And over 500 more were detained on Sunday.
The ferocity of the crackdown – disturbing visuals showed uniformed and plainclothes cops wrestling protesters to the ground and dragging them away, while others showed right-wing goons assaulting and harassing women – was widely condemned.
The crackdown included action against reporters – including from The Indian Express’ Hindi publication. “We call upon the government and all law enforcement authorities to immediately cease and desist from all violations of constitutional rights… and ensure that those responsible are held accountable…” the 100-signatory letter said.