A tale of 2 Harvard University letters and 1 anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest

NSUI protesters detained at Connaught Place while protesting against the Elections Commission of India, Gyanesh Kumar, at New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two letters from Harvard University – one by 100 faculty, staff, and students, and the other a rebuttal from the Harvard Club of India – have added to the controversy over national protests calling on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit.

The first letter was released on October 12.

The signatories referred to the ‘unprecedented siege of Delhi by police and paramilitary forces’ and ‘arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional police actions against peaceful protesters’.

They also referred to Shadan Farasat (a 2009 Harvard Law School graduate) and Meher Pasricha (a 2025 Harvard Kennedy School grad).

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Farasat, they said, had been ‘detained and manhandled by the police while rushing to prevent the illegal detention of a peaceful protester. And Pasricha was reportedly dragged away despite not even being part of the protest. She was then ‘illegally detained’ for 13 hours.