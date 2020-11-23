‘Hurt sentiments’: MP may act against kissing scenes in web series

Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Tanya Maniktala/Instagram)

A day after a BJP youth leader called kissing scenes shown in ‘A Suitable Boy’, a web series based on the novel by Vikram Seth, a way of promoting “love jihad”, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Sunday stated that the state government is examining the scenes and considering action.

Mishra said in a video message shared on Twitter, “A Suitable Boy series on an Over-the-top (OTT) platform is highly objectionable. Kissing scenes have been shot inside a mandir with background bhajan in it. There are several of these shots which I feel hurt the sentiments of people.”

He said he has instructed police to examine the scenes and what actions can be taken against the directors and producers of the series.

Mishra’s statement comes a day after BJP youth leader Gaurav Tiwari submitted a written complaint to SP, Rewa, Rakesh Kumar Singh. “Within a single episode the Muslim boy is seen kissing the Hindu girl thrice. And all the three times, the kissing scene is shown in the Shiv Mandir located in Maheshwar Ghat,” the complaint stated, adding that it is a plot to promote “love-jihad”. Gaurav has demanded stringent action against Monica Shergil, VP Content, Netflix and Ambika Khurana who holds the designation of Director of Public Policies.

A senior police officer said, “We will have to look closely at the content and the objections to ascertain if it is liable for further action.”

