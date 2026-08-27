A special session plan for delimitation Bills? Congress chief’s letter to PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking details of whether the government has any plans to hold a special session of Parliament to pass Bills on delimitation.

Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said in his letter that he was writing “to reiterate this request since the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has publicly stated in a television interview last night that such a special session of Parliament could well be convened”. “This perhaps explains the continued delay in the prorogation of the Monsoon Session itself,” he wrote.

This comes days after the Congress questioned why the Lok Sabha had not been prorogued even after 10 days of being adjourned sine die, wondering whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah was “still in search of” a two-thirds majority “to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation passed in a special session”.