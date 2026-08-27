A special session plan for delimitation Bills? Congress chief’s letter to PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking details of whether the government has any plans to hold a special session of Parliament to pass Bills on delimitation.
Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said in his letter that he was writing “to reiterate this request since the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has publicly stated in a television interview last night that such a special session of Parliament could well be convened”. “This perhaps explains the continued delay in the prorogation of the Monsoon Session itself,” he wrote.
This comes days after the Congress questioned why the Lok Sabha had not been prorogued even after 10 days of being adjourned sine die, wondering whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah was “still in search of” a two-thirds majority “to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation passed in a special session”.
Kharge mentioned an earlier letter on July 16, 2026, “requesting you to convene an all-party meeting for discussing the government’s proposals for delimitation”. “I had also requested you to give all political parties adequate time to study such proposals in detail before they are introduced in any special session of Parliament that you may be contemplating,” said Kharge.
I have written to the PM Modi on delimitation, the delay in prorogation of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and the likely special session mentioned by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in a television interview last evening.
Sharing the letter — pic.twitter.com/UCFN5LI4WY
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 27, 2026
Stating the Congress stand on the issue, Kharge said that the party was “very clear”. “Maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 for another 25 years. Maintain the existing state-wise strength in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. Introduce one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” wrote Kharge in his letter.
Kharge said this was an issue that has “enormous significance” for the country. “Please do not again try and bulldoze as you attempted on April 16 and 17, 2026,” he wrote.
In an interview with India Today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju left open the possibility of another sitting of Parliament, saying the Monsoon Session has not yet been prorogued, and the House can be summoned again without formally closing the existing session. “As Parliamentary Affairs minister, I am always open to people’s scrutiny. When the time comes, we will know,” he said.