A social media connection across LoC: How this ‘intruder’ from PoK found himself in Army custody in J-K

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement on Sunday that an intruder from PoK was “intercepted by alert Chinar warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri sector”.

A social media romance prompted a 22-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to cross over into the Uri sector of north Kashmir, where he was detained by the Army and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, sources said.

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement on Sunday that an intruder from PoK was “intercepted by alert Chinar warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri sector”.

“The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual,” it said.

Sources identified the man as 22-year-old Zeeshan Ahmad, a resident of Rankeri village of Haveli Kahuta in PoK. He was detained near Silikote, a border village of Uri in Baramulla district.