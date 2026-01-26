A S Bhasin, the veteran chronicler of India’s foreign policy, passes on

He was a member of several official, ministerial and Prime Ministerial delegations for discussions with various countries. (Express photo)

Avtar Singh Bhasin, a former Indian diplomat and a prolific author on foreign policy, passed away in Delhi on Sunday. He was 90.

Born in June 1935, Bhasin served with the National Archives of India and the Ministry of Defence before joining the Ministry of External Affairs in 1963, where he served for the next three decades, retiring in June 1993 as Director (Historical Division).

He was posted in the Indian Missions in Kathmandu, Bonn, Vienna, and Lagos. He travelled extensively within and outside the country in the discharge of his duties in the Ministry. He was a member of several official, ministerial and Prime Ministerial delegations for discussions with various countries.