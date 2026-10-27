A realtor sent out messages naming another builder. Hours later, he was found dead in Dehradun

A real-estate businessman from Punjab was found dead at an under-construction building in Dehradun on Monday, with messages allegedly sent out before his death naming another builder and mentioning financial distress.

The 52-year-old’s death has brought renewed attention to allegations of business pressure in the city’s property sector, where the death of a prominent builder in May 2024 had led to the arrest of two businessmen on charges of abetment of suicide.

The deceased in the latest case, Pankaj Mittal, was a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district. According to Dehradun Police, information about a man lying dead at an under-construction building near ATS Colony, in the Raipur police station area, was received on Monday.