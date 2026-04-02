At Rs 167.20 crore, a Raja Ravi Varma canvas sets new record for Indian art at an auction

Painted in the 1890s, when Raja Ravi Varma was at the height of his prominence, the canvas ‘Yashoda and Krishna’ sold for a remarkable Rs 167.20 crore at Saffronart’s Spring Live Auction, setting a new world record for the highest value a work of Indian art ever sold at an auction.

The sale that took place in Mumbai on April 1 saw an intense bidding of seven minutes for the work that came from a private collection in Delhi and had a pre-sale estimate of ₹80–120 crore (USD 8.6–12.9 million). It was acquired by Dr Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Managing director of the Serum Institute of India. In a release, he noted, “I am privileged to have the opportunity to acquire, preserve, and care for the iconic Raja Ravi Varma painting Yashoda and Krishna. This national treasure deserves to be made available for public viewing periodically, and it will be my endeavour to facilitate this going forward.”