A poster threatening Garos ruffles feathers in Meghalaya

Preliminary assessment indicates this may be a deliberate attempt to create anxiety and disturb the law and order situation in the district: Police.

google-preferred-btn
Garo unrest MeghalayaMeghalaya Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak, an MLA from the Williamnagar constituency in East Garo Hills, raised an alarm on Wednesday.(Credits: Facebook/ @Marcuisenmarak)

A poster in the district headquarters of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district purportedly threatening Garos to leave the area, something the police say is likely to be a “deliberate attempt” to create anxiety, led to unease in the region on Wednesday.

The poster was found pasted on an electric pole near a law college in Tura, the district headquarters of the West Garo Hills. The rough poster, printed on a plain white sheet of paper, purportedly stated that it was issued by a ‘Plain Belt Area Committee’ of the ‘ISIS-K.’ It claimed to be a “warning to Garos” living in the West Garo Hills to vacate the land before 2027.

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak, an MLA from the Williamnagar constituency in East Garo Hills, raised an alarm on Wednesday.

“As a representative of Meghalaya, but first, as a citizen, and as a member of the Garo community, I strongly condemn this act of intimidation and threat against our land, our people, and our peaceful coexistence. Such attempts to spread fear and division have no place in our society. Meghalaya has always stood for harmony, mutual respect, and unity among all communities, irrespective of religion or caste, and we remain firmly committed to these values,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Made me feel like I don’t belong here’: Meghalaya woman says she was subjected to racist comments

The district administration has been informed, and efforts are underway to identify and take action against those responsible for the “provocative and unlawful act”, he said.

“I urge everyone to remain calm, united, and vigilant, and to place full faith in our government, administration and the law to protect our people and our land,” he said.

The West Garo Hills police said that a case has been registered.

Story continues below this ad

“Preliminary assessment indicates that this may be a deliberate attempt by a person or group with vested interests to create anxiety and disturb the law and order situation in the district. The poster has been removed and sent for forensic analysis. All-out efforts are being made to identify and trace the persons responsible,” said Superintendent of Police Abraham Sangma.

The West Garo Hills border Bangladesh, and parts have a mixed population. This comes two weeks after inter-community tensions flared in the same district after a youth, who was a member of the Garo pressure group ACHIK, died after being assaulted when a group he was part of got into an altercation while reportedly visiting an illegal stone quarry to “inspect” activities there. This had been followed immediately by peace meetings and calls for communal harmony, and eight people were arrested in connection with it.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
Decode Politics | After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement