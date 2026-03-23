A piggy bank, a family’s gold – in Kashmir, donations pour in for Iran

Over the past week, at several mosques and street corners across the Valley, there has been an outpouring of people bringing any valuables they can donate to assist those affected by the war in Iran. (Credit: @Iran_in_India on X)

Jewellery, cash and copper – these are some of the items being collected in different parts of Kashmir in an effort to support Iran in the aftermath of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Over the past week, at several mosques and street corners across the Valley, there has been an outpouring of people bringing any valuables they can donate to assist those affected by the war in Iran.

Six-year-old Syed Anam Zehra walked to one of these centres ahead of Eid and passed her piggy bank to the volunteers. When someone asked how long she had been collecting the money, she said, “For the last three years. This is for Iran.” In another instance, a woman sold her jewellery and donated the proceeds to the Embassy. “A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran,” the Iranian embassy’s X handle posted. “Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten.”