A piggy bank, a family’s gold – in Kashmir, donations pour in for Iran

4 min readSrinagarUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 02:51 PM IST
Over the past week, at several mosques and street corners across the Valley, there has been an outpouring of people bringing any valuables they can donate to assist those affected by the war in Iran. (Credit: @Iran_in_India on X)
Jewellery, cash and copper – these are some of the items being collected in different parts of Kashmir in an effort to support Iran in the aftermath of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Over the past week, at several mosques and street corners across the Valley, there has been an outpouring of people bringing any valuables they can donate to assist those affected by the war in Iran.
Six-year-old Syed Anam Zehra walked to one of these centres ahead of Eid and passed her piggy bank to the volunteers. When someone asked how long she had been collecting the money, she said, “For the last three years. This is for Iran.” In another instance, a woman sold her jewellery and donated the proceeds to the Embassy. “A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran,” the Iranian embassy’s X handle posted. “Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten.”
With a sizable Shia community, Kashmir and Ladakh first witnessed a wave of protests following the killing of Khamenei on March 1 and weeks later, the community has now come together to contribute financially and support the country, which is engaged in a war with the US and Israel.
On March 17, the Iranian Embassy in India posted a social media message thanking the people of India for their support and seeking to direct donations to the Embassy’s official bank accounts.
Kashmiri political leadership, including National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, also visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi to sign a condolence book.
President of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association, Imran Raza Ansari, a former minister in the PDP government in J&K, highlighted how the community has stepped forward to help with the “rebuilding of Iran”.
However, he claimed that “some individuals involved in the collection process are reportedly receiving calls from various authorities seeking details about the funds, collectors, and contributors, etc”.
A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.
Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0
He said it is important to “reassure everyone” that these donations are purely for a humanitarian and religious cause, meant to support the people of Iran in their time of need. “I urge the authorities that such matters be handled with understanding and respect, allowing this collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity,” he said.
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A volunteer from Lal Bazar in Srinagar, Abrar Ali (37), told The Indian Express, “Since our childhood, we have had a chant of ‘Rehbar ke farmaan par, jaan bhi qurbaan hai’ (On the command of the Leader, even our lives are ready to be sacrificed) and I feel this is the time people are trying to prove it. We cannot go and fight for Iran, but at least we can pray and donate something to help compensate, even in a small way, for what Iran has suffered over the past few weeks.”
There are around 60 households in his locality, and within the first three hours of the donation drive yesterday, they received Rs 3 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth about Rs 9 lakh. “Even those who have a poor financial condition donated some gold and cash they had saved for themselves. This donation drive has both religious and cultural roots. In Kashmir, people by nature have this urge to help others in times of need or crisis,” he said.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More