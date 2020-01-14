A P Maheshwari appointed new CRPF chief

Maheshwari has served in various posts in UP apart from a long stint in Delhi. Before joining the MHA, Maheshwari headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development. Maheshwari has served in various posts in UP apart from a long stint in Delhi. Before joining the MHA, Maheshwari headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

The government on Monday appointed 1984-batch IPS officer of the UP cadre, A P Maheshwari, as the new chief of the CRPF.

Maheshwari, who was Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will replace UP-cadre IPS officer R R Bhatnagar, who retired on December 31. Bhatnagar has been appointed as advisor to the lieutenant governor of Kashmir.

Maheshwari has served in various posts in UP apart from a long stint in Delhi. Before joining the MHA, Maheshwari headed the Bureau of Police Research and Development. He also had a long stint in the paramilitary forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App