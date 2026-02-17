A mining tragedy and a crackdown: Over 15,000 tonnes of illegal coal impounded in Meghalaya

Over 15,224 MT of illegally mined coal have been seized in a crackdown following the tragedy in an illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills earlier this month, in which 33 miners lost their lives, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Monday.

On February 5, an explosion took place in an illegal mine in the Thangkso area of East Jaintia Hills. In the search and rescue operations that took place over the next four days, a total of 24 bodies of miners had been recovered from the mine, and others succumbed to their injuries.

Making a suo motu statement on the incident during the first day of the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Sangma said that the FIR in connection with the incident is being probed by an SIT headed by the DIG (Eastern Range) and that seven people have been arrested. Additionally, the state government has formed a judicial commission headed by Justice (Retired) R. S. Chauhan, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court and Telangana High Court, as Chairperson, with two members — retired IPS officer H. Nongpluh and retired IAS officer Peter Dkhar. The terms of reference of this commission include enquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident; “to submit a comprehensive fact-finding report on the acts and/or omissions of the persons and/or authorities concerned, including any failure to prevent the occurrence of the incident”; to examine the “root causes” of illegal coal mining in the state; and to recommend remedial measures.