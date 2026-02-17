A mining tragedy and a crackdown: Over 15,000 tonnes of illegal coal impounded in Meghalaya

As the Budget Session begins, CM Sangma reveals a massive crackdown, including the dismantling of cranes and SIT-led arrests following the Thangkso area disaster.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiFeb 17, 2026 07:20 AM IST
Meghalaya crackdown after mining tragedy: Over 15,000 tonnes of illegal coal impoundedMeghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (Facebook: Conrad Sangma)
Make us preferred source on Google

Over 15,224 MT of illegally mined coal have been seized in a crackdown following the tragedy in an illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills earlier this month, in which 33 miners lost their lives, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Monday.

On February 5, an explosion took place in an illegal mine in the Thangkso area of East Jaintia Hills. In the search and rescue operations that took place over the next four days, a total of 24 bodies of miners had been recovered from the mine, and others succumbed to their injuries.

Making a suo motu statement on the incident during the first day of the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Sangma said that the FIR in connection with the incident is being probed by an SIT headed by the DIG (Eastern Range) and that seven people have been arrested. Additionally, the state government has formed a judicial commission headed by Justice (Retired) R. S. Chauhan, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court and Telangana High Court, as Chairperson, with two members — retired IPS officer H. Nongpluh and retired IAS officer Peter Dkhar. The terms of reference of this commission include enquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident; “to submit a comprehensive fact-finding report on the acts and/or omissions of the persons and/or authorities concerned, including any failure to prevent the occurrence of the incident”; to examine the “root causes” of illegal coal mining in the state; and to recommend remedial measures.

A crackdown has been undertaken by the district administration and district police after the incident. On this, Sangma said: “The total quantity of coal seized is 15,224.72 MT as on February 14. The process of dismantling cranes and seizure of machinery used for illegal coal mining has started, with a total of six cranes dismantled till February 13, and the process is still ongoing. These actions are being taken under Section 152 of the BNSS. Further, a total of six vehicles used in illegal transportation of coal have been seized till February 13. Further, the police are also stepping up the use of drones to monitor the activities of illegal coal mining.”

East Jaintia Hills is the district in Meghalaya where illegal mining is most rampant. On the day of the incident itself, the Meghalaya High Court had taken cognisance of it and questioned the DC and SP on “why the situation has been allowed to continue”. The court had noted that in the Justice Katakey Committee — which had been formed by the court in 2022 to monitor illegal coal mining in the state — report filed on January 17, the committee had flagged that East Jaintia Hills is the district most affected by illegal coal mining, where the activity continues to take place on a large scale.

The committee had also flagged an incident that took place less than a month ago, on January 14, in the same Thangkso area, in which a miner died while working in another illegal mine.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement