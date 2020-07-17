A million cases: India goes past grim milestone, but fewer deaths than US, Brazil

In India, a little more than 25,000 deaths have so far occurred due to the disease. In India, a little more than 25,000 deaths have so far occurred due to the disease.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 1 million (10 lakh) mark as more than 35,000 new infections were detected on Thursday. Data reported by state governments until late in the evening showed the total number of infections since the outbreak of the epidemic had crossed 10,04,000. A few states had not reported Thursday’s data by press time.

These new figures will be reflected in the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The numbers in the chart alongside are up to July 15. India’s journey from half a million to 1 million cases has taken just 20 days. Only two countries, the United States and Brazil, have a larger caseload than India. According to the global database of the World Health Organisation, more than 3.4 million people have so far been infected in the United States, while, in Brazil, this number is 1.92 million.

Across the world, 13.37 million people have been infected so far, and over 5,80,000 have died due to the disease.

Both the US and Brazil are adding more patients every day than India. While the number of new cases has exceeded 30,000 in India for the last two days, Brazil has been adding more than 40,000 cases on most days while in the United States this number has been more than 50,000 daily over the last week.

Crucially, deaths in India have been far fewer compared to these two countries. The WHO database shows the US had crossed the 1 million cases mark on April 30, and more than 57,700 people were already dead in that country by then. In Brazil, close to 50,000 people had died when the country reached the 1 million infection mark on June 21. In India, a little more than 25,000 deaths have so far occurred due to the disease.

