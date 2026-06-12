A mentor for every station: J&K taps 200 senior cops to reshape policing

The move came a day after the government appointed senior officers as district mentors for each district of the Union Territory.

As part of a broader push to modernise policing and bring reforms for more efficient, transparent and people-centric policing, Jammu & Kashmir Police have designated over 200 senior officers as mentors for police stations across the Union Territory.

The move came a day after the government appointed senior officers as district mentors for each district of the Union Territory. Each of these officers, drawn from the ranks of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), has been assigned a police station to mentor, with responsibility for overseeing its overall development and promoting professional, accountable and citizen-centric policing.

“The primary objective of these mentor police officers would be to instil greater professionalism within the police force. They will assist police stations in strengthening public outreach and fostering trust between police and the community,” said a police officer. “They will also provide guidance on the systematic and efficient maintenance of crime records and other official documentation.”