A mentor for every station: J&K taps 200 senior cops to reshape policing

Mentor officers to oversee police station’s overall development, promoting ‘professional, accountable and citizen-centric policing’.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 05:20 AM IST
A mentor for every station: J&K taps 200 senior cops to reshape policingThe move came a day after the government appointed senior officers as district mentors for each district of the Union Territory.
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As part of a broader push to modernise policing and bring reforms for more efficient, transparent and people-centric policing, Jammu & Kashmir Police have designated over 200 senior officers as mentors for police stations across the Union Territory.

The move came a day after the government appointed senior officers as district mentors for each district of the Union Territory. Each of these officers, drawn from the ranks of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), has been assigned a police station to mentor, with responsibility for overseeing its overall development and promoting professional, accountable and citizen-centric policing.

“The primary objective of these mentor police officers would be to instil greater professionalism within the police force. They will assist police stations in strengthening public outreach and fostering trust between police and the community,” said a police officer. “They will also provide guidance on the systematic and efficient maintenance of crime records and other official documentation.”

The decision to appoint mentor officers followed the recent conference of Directors General (DGs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and forms part of the government’s broader police reform agenda under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The mentor officers have also been mandated to improve the physical infrastructure of police stations by ensuring better cleanliness, well-maintained sanitation facilities and more welcoming reception areas for visitors.

“A detailed charter outlining the roles and responsibilities of mentor officers has been put in place. Each officer will oversee a police station for an initial term of one year,” said the police officer.

The mentor officers will also assist police station personnel in making effective use of digital platforms, promote technology-driven policing and encourage the adoption of emerging tools and innovations to improve policing and service delivery.

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While the officers have been given powers to oversee the overall development of police stations, they have been directed not to interfere in regular policing, investigations, or operational, financial and administrative matters of the adopted police stations.

Earlier, the J&K government appointed senior officers as mentors for all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The officers have been tasked with ensuring the “timely completion of the digitisation of revenue records and effective monitoring and supervision of its implementation”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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