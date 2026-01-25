A knock and a deadly fight: How Odisha youth survived leopard attack

When he heard his dogs barking late Friday night, 26-year-old Subhransu Bhol of Anantaprasad village in Odisha’s Cuttack district knew something was wrong. His dogs didn’t usually make such a commotion at night, and to Bhol, this could only signal one thing – someone, or something, had entered his farmhouse. Tiptoeing out of his bed, he opened the door to a dreaded sight – a leopard.

The animal, a two-year-old male, had begun to attack his dog, and eventually turned to him. To defend himself, Subhransu stabbed and killed it with a kitchen knife but not before sustaining serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

“Between 12:30 am to 1 am, I received a call from my son, who asked me to contact an ambulance and come to the farmhouse immediately. After I insisted that he explain in detail, he told me that a leopard entered the house and attacked him,” Sudarshan Bhol, the victim’s father, said.

According to Sudarshan, his son locked himself inside the house after the scuffle to ensure his safety. After his father and others reached the farmhouse, located barely a few metres from their home, the youth was given first aid and shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack for advanced treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

One of the two pet dogs at the farmhouse, which initially confronted the animal, also sustained injuries. The victim’s family also alleged damage to property and a vehicle during the confrontation.

Staff of the Narsinghpur West forest range, under which the incident occurred, rushed to the site immediately after being informed and recovered the leopard’s carcass. The forest department has also launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack and the leopard’s death. Authorities are examining how the animal strayed into the residential area and have advised villagers to remain alert.

According to Manoj Patra, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of the range, there were no earlier reports of leopard movement in the locality, and the animal might have strayed into the area due to abnormal behaviour.

Officials from the joint task force and senior officers visited the site to inquire into the incident. It appears that the youth stabbed the animal in self-defence, leading to the leopard’s death.