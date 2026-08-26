A Kerala story: Hindu rites at Christian priest home as family bids adieu to help of 26 years

Payamma died on Sunday night at the age of 88 – after having served the Jacob family for 26 years. She was a Hindu woman. (AI generated representational image)

Vedic chants echoed in the house of a Christian priest in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Monday. Ritualistic lamps were lit, a Hindu priest read out mantras, and the courtyard was packed with people — both neighbours as well as visitors who had come from far-off places to pay their respects.

All of them had gathered at the Onasseril house for the last rites of Parvathi alias Payamma, a domestic worker at the house of Father O J Jacob, an Orthodox Church Christian priest, at Chottanikkara.

Payamma died on Sunday night at the age of 88 – after having served the Jacob family for 26 years. She was a Hindu woman.