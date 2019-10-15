A K Mendiratta appointed Union law secretary

District and sessions judge and former Delhi Principal Secretary (Law) Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on Monday appointed Union law secretary by the central government.

Mendiratta had locked horns with the Delhi government and cleared the sanction to prosecute JNU students in an alleged sedition case.

The Indian Express had first reported, on July 16, that the Narendra Modi-led central government had shortlisted Mendiratta —- the District and Sessions Judge, North-East District, Karkarduma Courts, Delhi — for the post of Union law secretary at the Ministry of Law and Justice. The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, comes in the backdrop of the Department of Legal Affairs, under the Union Law Ministry, which advises ministries on legal matters including interpretation of the Constitution and the laws, functioning without a full-time law secretary for more than nine months now.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, presently District and Sessions Judge… to the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, on contract basis, as per usual terms and conditions…” the order states.

The Indian Express had first reported that a committee headed by the Union cabinet secretary had shortlisted at least eight applicants who were interviewed on June 26. One of them, sources had said, was Mendiratta, who belongs to the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Mendiratta had earlier been repatriated to his parent judicial service cadre by the Delhi government. The transfer had come in the backdrop of Mendiratta informing Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot that only the Lieutenant Governor was the competent authority to undertake an independent assessment of the alleged sedition case to grant prosecution sanction; this was the case in which former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid were named in a chargesheet by Delhi Police.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Centre has moved away from the convention of appointing a law secretary from the Indian Legal Services cadre. This is the second time the Centre invited applications for the post, besides shortlisting senior officers from the ILS.